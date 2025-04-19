Universal Epic Universe is the theme park resort's biggest bang yet in Florida

Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 09:14:52 PKT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — From Harry Potter to Super Mario Bros. to Frankenstein’s monster, Universal Orlando Resort is pulling out all the pop culture stops at its newest and largest theme park in Florida.

With five distinctively-themed sections and a 500-room hotel, the multibillion-dollar Universal Epic Universe is slated to open to the public on May 22, just in time for the start of summer, when the Orlando area’s theme parks are usually jammed with families and young park-goers fresh out of school.

It’s the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999, when Universal Islands of Adventure debuted, though Universal opened a themed Orlando water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017. The addition of Epic Universe brings the total number of parks at the Florida resort to four, including Universal Studios.

The opening also raises the stakes in Universal’s competition with crosstown rival Walt Disney World for a greater share of Orlando’s annual influx of 74 million tourists.

Universal officials also describe Epic Universe as the company’s most technologically advanced theme park. For example, it uses a facial recognition system for ride express lines.

Universal’s owner, Comcast NBCUniversal, also announced plans this month for its first Universal-branded theme park and resort in Europe, at a location north of London. A year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas should open later this year and a family-oriented theme park is slated to open next year in a Dallas suburb.

Epic Universe is making its big bang, with single-day tickets starting at $139 for adults and increasing to $199 during peak periods, just as the Trump administration stirs up economic uncertainty.

U.S. tariff announcements threaten to limit the desire of some Americans to spend on vacations. And the rough treatment that some U.S. visitors have experienced on arrival, as well as a boycott of the United States by some Canadians, are raising fears that international tourists will stay away.

Tax receipts show Orlando’s tourist economy was booming last year, with Orange County collecting a record $359 million in tourist taxes.