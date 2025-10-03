Dengue cases surge across Punjab amid rising mosquito breeding

Punjab reports 63 new dengue cases in 24 hours, raising total to 1,557; Lahore and Rawalpindi worst affected.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dengue cases are rising steadily across Punjab due to a rapid increase in mosquito breeding.

In the last 24 hours alone, 63 new confirmed dengue patients have been reported in the province.

According to data from the Health Department, Lahore reported 19 new cases yesterday, while 26 cases were confirmed in Rawalpindi. With these additions, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in Punjab has reached 1,557.

So far, Lahore has recorded 275 confirmed cases, and the number of suspected patients is also rising rapidly.

No treatment on health card in public sector hospitals across Punjab from June 30



Officials warn that the number of dengue patients may rise to alarming levels this year. In response, mosquito control efforts, including fumigation and preventive measures, have been intensified across the province.