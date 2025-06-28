No treatment on health card in public sector hospitals across Punjab from June 30

The health card will only remain valid in the private hospitals

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided not to provide treatment in all the public sector hospitals on health card from June 30.

According to sources, the health card will only remain valid in the private hospitals.

However, patients will be required to pay 50pc of the treatment cost in private hospitals.

Moreover, the surgeries related to gynecology and eyes will not be covered under the health card in private hospitals.

Treatments for general surgeries, cardiac care, dialysis, and certain other specified conditions will still be available.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) has instructed all public hospitals to upload all pending health card claims before June 30.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all treatments in public hospitals are already being provided free of cost, making the health card unnecessary for these facilities.

He added that public hospitals are adequately funded and are equipped to provide free medicines and surgical supplies on-site for all patients.

The minister further assured that an effective alternative system is already in place within public hospitals, ensuring that no patient is deprived of medical care.