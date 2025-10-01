BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women, children's health, nutrition

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration for improving the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and Ms Pernille Ironside, the newly appointed UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, held at the BISP Headquarters on Tuesday.

UNICEF is a key partner of BISP in implementing its flagship Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which aims to address malnutrition among women and children nationwide.

Both sides agreed to intensify joint efforts under the programme to ensure wider outreach and greater impact.

Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the urgent need to enhance awareness about the Nashonuma Programme so that more vulnerable families can access its benefits.

She stressed that stronger BISP-UNICEF cooperation is essential to tackling pressing health and nutrition challenges and securing the well-being of marginalised communities.

Commending BISP’s contributions, Ms Pernille Ironside expressed UNICEF’s strong commitment to continue close collaboration with the programme.

She appreciated BISP’s role in supporting disadvantaged families across Pakistan and vowed to deepen UNICEF’s engagement in future initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Asim Ijaz, Director General NSER/CCT, and Ms Sadaf Zulfiqar, Chief Social Policy, UNICEF.