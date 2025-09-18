Pakistan, Palestine agree to boost medical collaboration

They sign an MoU to expand bilateral cooperation in health

ISLAMABAD: The governments of Pakistan and Palestine on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand bilateral cooperation in health through joint collaborations in advanced medical fields, training opportunities and research, Pakistani state media reported.

Pakistan has extended help to the Palestinian people through medical scholarships and educational opportunities since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023. Hundreds of Palestinian medical students arrived in Pakistan last year to pursue higher studies on scholarships in the country.

The MoU between the two countries was signed by Pakistan’s Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and the Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the MoU is designed to enhance collaboration in advanced medical fields, professional training, and joint research,” APP reported.

“The move is expected to create long-term avenues for strengthening health care systems in both countries.”

Kamal announced that a Pakistan–Palestine Health Working Group will be established within the next 30 days. He added that this body will supervise the MoU’s implementation and ensure that the agreed initiatives are carried out effectively.

The Pakistani minister said that the cooperation will cover a broad spectrum of medical specialties, such as interventional cardiology, organ transplant, orthopedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn treatment and plastic surgery.

“Pakistan will also assist Palestine in strengthening expertise in infectious diseases, ophthalmology, pharmaceuticals, and collaborative medical research,” the report said.

“Training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s premier medical institutions are part of the plan.”

Kamal said the purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both countries.