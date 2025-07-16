Poliovirus found in Mirpur AJK sewerage system

Parents urged to complete vaccination course for their kids under five years of age

MIRPUR (APP) - Mirpur (AJK) District Health Authorities have advised the parents to complete the routine immunisation course, including the polio vaccination course of their under-5 children through the routine stipulated polio vaccination drive.

“Yes, the poliovirus was detected in Mirpur AJK through sewerage system inspection, since the virus is genetically linked to the virus existing in Lahore, in the wake of the recent environmental inspection primarily to detect the viral disease”, Dr Fida Hussain, District Health Officer (DHO) Mirpur told APP here.

The DHO said that the people should not be scared of the detection of the polio virus as the polio virus was reportedly detected at about two hundred sites in various parts of the country in the wake of the routine examination and inspection of the sewerage system on environmental grounds, he observed.

Dr Fida Hussain emphasised that parents should strictly focus on getting the polio vaccination in every campaign for their children under 5 years of age completed through the polio eradication drives conducted in the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, under the World Health Organization calendar.

To a question, the DHO said that the AJK State Health Department was keeping a close watch, monitoring the situation to instantly combat the detection of the polio virus in any part of this lakeside district.