Minister pledges urgent reforms in health sector

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has reaffirmed the government’s strong resolve to implement large-scale and urgent reforms in the health sector, aiming to improve accessibility, quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health, Syed Waqar ul Hassan, Additional Secretary Health, and the Chief Executive Officer of DRAP.

The meeting focused on reviewing the preparations for the digitisation of the medical devices regulatory system.

“We will not compromise on the health of the Pakistani people or the quality of medicines,” the Minister stated.

He noted that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and medical devices sector holds tremendous economic potential and that the digitisation of medical devices regulation is a key step forward.

“We are transitioning towards an online system for registration and licensing of medical devices. This is a significant move toward modernising our regulatory framework,” he said.

The minister said that efforts are underway to transform DRAP into a modern, efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric institution.

“Our goal is to ensure timely access to quality and safe medicines for all citizens,” he affirmed.

He also highlighted that an integrated strategy has been developed to boost pharmaceutical exports, which will contribute to the national economy while enhancing access to global markets.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing reforms and strengthening regulatory systems that serve the people and promote innovation in the health