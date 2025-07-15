Over 318,000 kids to get drops in Diamer, KP dists polio drive

The campaign has also started in selected union councils



ISLAMABAD (APP) - A special anti-polio campaign has been launched on Monday in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district and three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the campaign has also started in selected union councils of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the EOC confirmed.

During this targeted drive, more than 318,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops to protect them from lifelong paralysis.

“Each round of polio vaccination plays a vital role in shielding children from permanent disability,” said a spokesperson of the EOC.

The National EOC emphasised that completing the full course of immunisation is crucial for protecting children against deadly diseases.

“Eradicating polio is our shared responsibility—every individual must play their part,” the EOC urged.

The organisation reaffirmed that ending polio in Pakistan is achievable through national determination, a coordinated strategy, and strong cooperation from parents.