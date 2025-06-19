First death from Congo fever reported in Sindh

The patient had no recent travel history, suggesting local transmission

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh has reported its first death from Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) this year, following the passing of a 42-year-old man in Karachi.

The patient, a resident of District Malir, was admitted to Indus Hospital in Korangi on June 16 after testing positive for the virus. He succumbed to the illness the following day.

According to the provincial health department official, the patient had no recent travel history, suggesting local transmission.

CCHF is a severe viral disease transmitted primarily through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood and tissues, particularly during and immediately after slaughter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a case fatality rate of 10–40%, with no vaccine currently available for the disease.

In April, the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory urging preventive measures ahead of Eidul Azha, when the movement of sacrificial animals increases.

Health experts recommend wearing protective clothing, using insect repellents, and avoiding direct contact with animals to reduce the risk of infection.

This fatality underscores the ongoing threat of CCHF in the region and highlights the need for continued vigilance and public awareness to prevent further cases.