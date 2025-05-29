Warning as common over-the-counter drug taken by millions globally 'linked to cancer'

Some experts say there's 'no need' for the drug

(Web Desk) - A common over-the counter medication that's been available for decades and is taken by millions worldwide has been singled out for its possible cancer risk.

Phenazopyridine, typically sold under brand names like Pyridium or Safrel and generally available over-the-counter in pharmacies and some supermarkets, is used to relieve symptoms caused by urinary tract infections.

It works by numbing the lining of the urinary tract, decreasing burning, irritation and discomfort.

But over the years, experts have warned the drug could cause cancer based on early evidence from animal studies.

After a study published in 2021, the National Institutes for Health (NIH) warned dietary exposure to phenazopyridine caused tumours in two rodent species in two different tissue sites.

Benign and malignant liver tumours were found in female mice, while benign and malignant bowel tumours were discovered in both sexes.

It was noted while animal studies don't prove a direct link between human cancer and exposure to phenazopyridine, it is "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen".

Phenazopyridine is available over the counter in the UK, but also by prescription in higher strengths.

Potential side effects include chest tightness, dizziness, headache, and loss of appetite, according to the Mayo Clinic.

More severe adverse reactions may include seizures, trouble breathing, and unusual bleeding or bruising.

Rita Jew, president of the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, said personally she wouldn't advise taking phenazopyridine.

She told Bloomberg: "There is no need for this drug."

In the UK, it's estimated that up to 1.7 million women experience chronic UTIs, and a significant number of men and children also suffer.

UTIs are usually caused by bacteria from poo entering the urinary tract.

The bacteria enters through the tube that carries pee out of the body, known as the urethra.

Women are more susceptible due to their shorter urethra, which gives bacteria a shorter path to the bladder.

Several factors can increase your risk of UTIs, including sexual activity, certain birth control methods, and pre-existing conditions.

Hygiene practices, age, and certain medical conditions also play a role.

The most common treatment for UTIs is a short course of antibiotics.

Remedies containing a mix of methenamine and sodium salicylate are seen as an alternative to phenazopyridine.

New York-based gynecologist Steven Goldstein, who recommends the medication to patients while they're awaiting the results of urine tests, said he was unaware of the cancer links.