Eid gifts distributed to 40,000 children suffering from autism in Punjab

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz vows to uplift autism patients

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has distributed Eid gifts to 40,000 children suffering from autism to mark World Autism Day on Wednesday (today).

On World Autism Day message, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the children suffering from autism are not the patients but special persons. Pledging her support for the special persons, the Punjab CM said measures would be taken for rehabilitation, education and uplift of autism patients.

The CM said employment programme for the special persons and Rising Star Card for special children will be launched on priority.

“First Govt Autism School in Lahore is being built and it would be completed soon, adding it would be the first autism school in Pakistan.

“In the school, an autism diagnostic centre would be set up, adding 12 autism units have been set up and in 27 divisional public schools autism schools have been established,” the CM said.

The Punjab government has decided to launch mail Packed Food programme, the CM said, adding 3,450 CCTV cameras will be installed at special education centres, 1162 Help Line and Mobile App have been activated.

Punjab CM said it was the Punjab government’s commitment to bring about positive changes in the children suffering from Autism.

The CM said it has also been decided to start mail programme of packed food for special children, adding digital touch screens are being installed, District Special Education Centre of Excellence was being upgraded.

She said CCTV cameras would be fixed in buses, educational centres and schools to ensure protection of special schoolchildren.