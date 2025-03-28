Private colleges' MBBS, BDS programmes fees fixed

The annual tuition fee has been fixed at Rs1.8m

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The government has announced a cap on the tuition fees of private medical colleges.

The annual tuition fee for medical and dental colleges has been fixed at Rs1.8 million.

The Committee for Medical Education Reforms formed on the instructions of the PM took the decision.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM-FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired the 5th meeting of the Committee on Medical Education where the committee after extensive consultation reached a consensus to recommend a tuition fee cap of Rs1.8 million to be adjusted annually for inflation based on the CPI.

The committee resolved that for private medical institutions currently charging less than this amount, fees would be capped at their existing level, with only an annual CPI-linked increase.

The committee discussed fee regulation and rationalization in private medical colleges, aiming to ensure fairness for students and viability for institutions. It also reviewed reforms for the fee structure.

The DPM emphasized the government’s resolve to strengthen medical education through transparent policies, better training standards, and equitable opportunities for students and institutions alike, highlighting its key role in improving Pakistan’s healthcare sector.