Punjab increases seats in medical colleges for Islamabad-based students

Punjab increases seats in medical colleges for Islamabad-based students

Admission date has been extended

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 07:18:29 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – In a great relief for those having domicile of Islamabad, the Punjab government has increased quota for them in government medical and dental colleges of the province.

The seats have been raised from 3 to 30 - 26 for MBBS and four for BDS programmes. According to a spokesperson for the University of Health Sciences (UHS), the deadline for Islamabad-based candidates to apply for MBBS admissions has been extended by two days in light of this development.

Candidates can now submit their applications until 5 PM on January 17. Those who have already applied can also edit their applications within this period.

This extension is exclusively for Islamabad domicile holders.

For candidates with Punjab domicile, the deadline for submitting applications remains unchanged.

They must apply by January 15. The UHS spokesperson further stated that, so far, 12,967 candidates have submitted online applications for MBBS admissions.

The admission process, overseen by UHS, commenced on January 6. Candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to avoid any inconvenience.