Rwanda declares that Marburg virus outbreak is over

The East African country confirmed the first case in mid-September

Fri, 20 Dec 2024

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda has declared an end to the country's Marburg virus outbreak following the recovery of the last patient 42 days ago, Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana told a news conference on Friday.

The East African country confirmed its first cases of the disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever that can cause death, among some patients, in mid-September.

It reported 66 confirmed cases with 15 deaths and 51 recoveries, the health ministry said on Friday.

"It has been a long journey but today, here come to the end of Marburg outbreak in Rwanda. So, Marburg is over according to World Health Organization guidelines," Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana told a news conference.

"It took us for 42 days since the last patient tested negative and discharged... Last night at midnight exactly, was the end of the 42nd day therefore we declare Marburg over in Rwanda."