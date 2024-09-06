Punjab minister wants early completion of hospitals' revamping project

Revamping of Nishtar Hospital, Children's Hospital and Institute of Cardiology in Multan

(Web Desk) – Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the government will not compromise on quality and transparency in hospital revamping projects.

The minister was speaking at a meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Thursday.

Khawaja Salman said that the contractors have been instructed to complete the revamping projects at Nishtar Hospital Multan, Children's Hospital Multan and Multan Institute of Cardiology by increasing the work in two shifts.

He said that the Nishtar Hospital Multan, Emergency and OPD, emergency, OPD and indoor wards of Children's Hospital Multan and emergency and other departments of Multan Institute of Cardiology are being revamped.

“We are trying to complete revamping projects on priority in the government hospitals.

“Officers concerned have been instructed to continuously monitor the ongoing revamping project in the government hospitals.”

Special Secretary Development Wajid Ali, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, officials of the three hospitals of Multan, XEN, contractor and other officers attended the meeting.

