Suspected mpox case returns negative as govt intensifies screening at airports

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Screening for suspected mpox cases has been ramped up at airports, with the health ministry saying on Tuesday a suspected case from the Kashmir region had turned out to be negative.

The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency over the spread of a new mutated strain of mpox named clade I.

“A sample of a suspected case of mpox at PIMS Hospital was sent to the National Institute of Health,” the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that it had come back negative.

“The 47-year-old suspect is a resident of Azad Kashmir. Effective measures are being taken to protect the public from mpox.”

Last week, Pakistan installed scanners at all airports and at border crossings with Afghanistan, China, India and Iran to report suspected infections as part of efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

“In response to the growing threat of monkeypox, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has intensified its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens,” state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Monday.

The news agency said Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon had recently inspected screening measures at the Islamabad Airport to prevent the spread of the virus and directed health officials to speed up the process and ensure that no passenger went unchecked.

“He directed that if any symptoms of monkeypox were detected, the patient would be immediately isolated and transferred to PIMS Hospital for further care,” APP said.

Memon said Islamabad’s PIMS hospital had been prepared to handle monkeypox cases, with special arrangements in place to isolate and treat affected patients.

“The hospital has also been declared an isolation management unit and a special focal person has been appointed to oversee operations related to the DC Islamabad unit,” the report said.

“These steps reflected the district administration’s proactive approach to controlling the spread of monkeypox and protecting public health.”

Patients who contract mpox get flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Mpox is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications from the infection.