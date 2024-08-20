Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official

Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is mild but can kill

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 15:25:11 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) – A World Health Organisation official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.

"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.

"So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

The clade 1b variety of mpox has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact. A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa.

Kluge said that the focus on the new clade 1 strain gives Europe a chance to refocus on the less severe clade 2 variety, including better public health advice and surveillance.

About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in the European region every month, added Kluge.