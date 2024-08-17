Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold meeting on monkeypox

The meeting will include briefings on arrangements at airports, borders, and hospitals.

Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 13:17:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting to discuss monkeypox.

According to the announcement, the meeting will take place this afternoon (Saturday) at the Prime Minister’s House.

The meeting would review the latest situation regarding monkeypox, assess prevention measures, and discuss management strategies.

Additionally, updates would be provided on the availability of testing laboratories, lab kits, relevant medications, and screening systems.

Chief Secretaries from all four provinces, officials from the National Health Institute, and NCOC authorities will attend the meeting, along with Prime Minister’s Health Coordinator Dr Mukhtar Bharath, the Secretary of Health, and the DG Health.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to issue necessary instructions to all relevant officials during the meeting.