Dialysis centre offered free facilities on Independence Day

Dr Jameel said the centre conducted 3,000 dialysis free of charge since 2022

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 12:11:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A privately-run dialysis centre provided free dialysis and ultrasound services to mark the 77th Independence Day here on Wednesday.

Dr Muhammad Jameel of Al-Makki Al-Madani Dialysis Center, being run in Tajpura Scheme here, announced the services at a function organised to celebrate the day.

Uzma Kardar, the spokesperson for the Punjab Chief Minister on the Polio campaign, and PML-N MPA Malik Waheed were the chief guests on the occasion. Ms Kardar and MPA Waheed hoisted the flag and cut a cake to start festivities.

Ms Kardar, along with the polio team, also administered polio drops to children, marking the start of the campaign.

In her address, she congratulated the Al-Makki Al-Madani Dialysis Center administration and praised their efforts to serve humanity through self-help efforts. MPA Waheed praised Dr Jameel’s commitment to serving humanity during these challenging times.

Dr Jameel highlighted the achievements of the centre, mentioning that worldwide, one in ten people suffers from kidney disease, and of every million, 100 die of kidney failure. He said the centre had been working since 2022 and had conducted more than 3,000 dialysis procedures. Each procedure costs Rs5,500 which is given by donors.

Additionally, over 3,000 patients are examined free of charge each month in the outpatient department. Nine specialists serve general patients and free medicines are given to patients, he added.

The function ended with a walk in which patients on wheelchairs, their families, civil society members, and students participated.