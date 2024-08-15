Scientists discover four simple things that everyone can do to live beyond 100

The habits focus on diet, medication, sleep and living conditions

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 07:18:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - Defying our age is something that’s preoccupied humans for decades – in fact, some people go to such extreme lengths to look younger than they become figures of ridicule online.

But what if there were certain habits that could extend all of our lives, perhaps even helping us live past 100?

Centenarians have become the fastest-growing demographic group in the world, with numbers approximately doubling every 10 years since the 1970s.

A new review featuring 34 observational studies since 2000 [via The Conversation] found some illuminating results – and certain habits that many people who reached the landmark age shared.

Essentially, the habits focus on diet, medication, sleep and living conditions.

The research found that in general people who lived to more than 100 consumed around 57-56 per cent of their energy through carbohydrates, as well as 12-32 per cent from protein and 27-31 per cent from fat.

They also generally had moderate levels of red meat consumption and preferred a diet low in salt.

In terms of medications taken, the people in the study took on average 4.6 medications, which is fewer than the threshold for polypharmacy, which is pretty common and defined as taking five or more medications at the same time.

Sleep, as you might expect, played a big factor in the health data for people who lived longer lives. A healthy 68 per cent of the centenarians in the data were satisfied with the quality of their sleep.

And finally, living conditions and surroundings played a major role too. Incredibly, more than 75 per cent of people who lived to more than 100 lived in rural areas – something which the links between nature and wellbeing could explain. In fact, the highest concentrations of people living for more than a century like Okinawa in Japan and Sardinia in Italy were all rural areas.

Research in this area is developing all the time, and earlier this year scientists discovered that people who live past 90 have key differences in their blood.