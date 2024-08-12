Pregnant women warned of risk from improper use of seatbelts

Pregnant women warned of risk from improper use of seatbelts

There is a common misconception that seatbelts are not safe for pregnant women

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 02:38:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pregnant women – whether they are the driver or passenger – must always wear a seatbelt when riding a car, doctors in the UAE underscored, noting there is a considerable number of pregnant women who do not understand the correct way to use seatbelts.

There is a common misconception that seatbelts are not safe for pregnant women, which is why some expectant mothers consciously avoid using them, which can be very dangerous and in some cases prove to be really fatal, noted Dr Pranjali Singh, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

She told Khaleej Times:

“According to a study, at least 3 per cent of pregnant women globally are involved in car accidents each year that can cause fetal trauma or even fetal death.

This can be prevented by pregnant women wearing seatbelts. There is a different way to wear seatbelt in pregnancy and this small precaution can always prevent a big loss.”

Dr Babita Shetty from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital-Al Qusais, added: “We have seen fatal accidents due to not wearing seat belts causing injuries to both the mother and her unborn baby.”

She explained: “Injuries to pregnant mothers include abdominal injury leading to internal bleeding, organ damage, abruptio placenta (placental separation), pelvic fractures, and increased risk of mortality.

While severe trauma can lead to death of pregnant women due to complications from multiple injuries.

Injuries to the foetus, meanwhile, include direct injury from impact resulting in the fracture of the head, trauma or other serious implications like hypoxia or oxygen deprivation.

There is also a possibility of preterm labour and the foetus being compromised in placental abruption.

Dr Dani Hanna, head of department and consultant obstetrics & gynaecology at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, said: “Whenever possible, mothers-to-be are advised to avoid driving, especially as their pregnancy progresses.”

He added: “Pregnancy is a time when women must listen to their bodies and know their limits. Never attempt to drive if any of the following conditions show – you feel dizzy, tired or nauseous, or you think you are in labour.

It is also not advisable to drive when you feel contractions, disturbances in your pregnancy, or there is a risk of premature labour.

“If you decide to take your own vehicle to get around, always adjust your driving seat correctly.

For safe driving during pregnancy, it is recommended that you should sit at least 25 cm away from the steering wheel and ensure that the steering wheel is tilted towards the breastbone rather than towards the abdomen,” Dr Hanna said.