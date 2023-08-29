Pakistan reports 76 new Covid cases in last week

90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine

29 August,2023 09:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Health officials on Tuesday said that 76 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) said the case positivity ratio was 0.82 per cent while two patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus last week while 9,318 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He added 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.