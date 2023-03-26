WHO to rehab 100 health centres in 12 districts of flood hit Balochistan

The provincial health department and WHO signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

26 March,2023 12:36 pm

QUETTA (Web Desk) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) signed agreement to rebuild 100 primary healthcare centers in 12 districts of Balochistan and also provide the required medical equipment and solar systems to the flood hit areas.

The provincial health department and WHO signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at a ceremony held on Thursday.

The WHO country head Dr Palitha Mahipala, Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Health Secretary Muhammad Saleh Nasar attended the ceremony.

Under the agreement, WHO will rehabilitate 100 primary healthcare centres in 12 districts and provide medical equipment, furniture and solar systems, and the provincial health department will ensure continuity of health services through human resources and ensure supplies from the health system.

On the occasion, equipment and vehicles donated by WHO for National Maternal and Newborn Child Health programme were handed over to the health secretary.

The solar system for the provincial EPI cold chain room was also inaugurated. The system would save fuel bills of around Rs80 million annually.

Speaking at the ceremony, the provincial health minister thanked the WHO country head for providing not only the medical equipment but also medicines for flood victims.

