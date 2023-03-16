A large number of Aga Khan Hospital staff infected with Covid

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A large number of students including the staff of the Aga Khan Hospital and University of Karachi also got infected with the corona virus.

According to reports, the administration has issued an alert letter to all staff and students in the hospital and university.

In the text of the letter, it is said since last few days, corona virus is being confirmed among the staff, teachers and students. Fortunately, minor symptoms of corona have appeared in all of them.

The hospital administration further wrote in the letter that some people have also shown symptoms of seasonal flu. An alert has been issued in this regard in the hospital and university, it seems that the corona virus is still present in our environment.

The hospital administration says the young ones and those with strong immunity are not at risk, but the elderly should take special care of their health. The Aga Khan Hospital administration has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospital.

The administration has directed that the staff, teachers and students of the hospital should be tested for corona virus. If it has been more than six months since the corona vaccine was administered, then a booster dose must be taken.