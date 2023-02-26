Moderna will pay NIH milestone fees for COVID vaccine

Payments are connected to development of COVID-19 vaccines

26 February,2023 02:50 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) will receive a number of contingent development, commercial, and regulatory milestone payments from Moderna, the firm announced in a filing on Friday. The payments are connected to the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The document revealed that Moderna and the US government agency had entered into a license agreement in December on specific patents relating to COVID vaccine products.

The vaccine manufacturer initially revealed the agreement in its fourth-quarter results statement, when it claimed that the royalty payment to NIH was the reason it missed profit forecasts.

According to the agreement, Moderna will pay minimal yearly royalties as well as low single-digit royalties on future net sales.

