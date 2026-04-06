FO spokesperson denies false reports on Pakistan mediation between US, Iran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Tahir Andrabi has strongly denied false news circulating on social media regarding Pakistan’s alleged mediation efforts between United States and Iran.

Responding to questions from the media, the spokesperson clarified that various reports, particularly on social media, have falsely attributed supposed steps by Pakistan to promote peace and dialogue to official sources.

He emphasized that these claims are entirely unfounded and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued no statements of this nature.

Tahir Andrabi expressed concern that a briefing held at the Foreign Office on Friday was misrepresented.

He noted that the briefing included matters that were neither discussed nor indicated.

Highlighting the increasing sensitivity of the regional situation, he stressed the urgent need for responsible journalism and cautious diplomacy.

The spokesperson urged media platforms to refrain from speculation and to rely solely on official statements and media readouts for accurate information.

He warned that the spread of unverified news could further complicate the situation, making responsible reporting essential to avoid misinformation and tension in the region.