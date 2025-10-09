Aima Baig, Zain Ahmed address separation rumours

Singer Aima Baig and designer Zain Ahmed dismissed separation rumors, clarifying Instagram issues after two months of their marriage.

(Dunya News) – Pakistani singer Aima Baig and fashion designer Zain Ahmed broke their silence in a subtle way after rumours of separation surfaced just two months after their nikkah.

Speculation began when Zain unfollowed Aima and deleted their wedding photos from Instagram. However, Aima continued following him and kept their pictures on her profile, later posting a cryptic story saying, “You matter, you always did, even in the days you forgot.”

Zain later clarified via Instagram that his account had technical issues causing posts to be archived and apologised for any confusion, adding that he had fixed everything.

He then restored their wedding photos and refollowed Aima.

Following his explanation, Aima shared another vague story that read, “You all were right, I just wanted to say that,” without further details.

The couple had confirmed their marriage in August this year.

