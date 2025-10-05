Shoaib Malik rubbishes rumours of separation with Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik denies separation rumors with Sana Javed, calls them false, and shares happy photos from their California trip.

(Web Desk) - Former national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik has denied rumours about his separation from wife, actress Sana Javed.

Shoaib Malik, the former husband of Sania Mirza, has once again been the subject of news on social media over separation rumours with his third wife, Sana Javed.

The Pakistani test cricketer and former captain strongly rejected these rumors, calling them nonsense. He stated that, Alhamdulillah, his married life is very good and happy. His son lives in Dubai, his mother resides in Sialkot, and he himself lives in Karachi. Due to professional responsibilities, he remains busy, but there is no truth to such rumors.

Shoaib Malik added that after the May Indo-Pak conflict, Indian media continuously try to defame Pakistanis by creating scandals.

He further said that if there was any truth to these rumors, why would he and Sana share pictures on Instagram from the Santa Monica amusement spot in California, USA.

It is notable that in these photos, the couple appears to be enjoying themselves happily.