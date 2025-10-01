Sana Javed labels verified Facebook page attributed to her as fake

What caused her attention and concern was the page was verified and that it was attracting a lot of visitors on daily basis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani drama and film industry actor Sana Javed has declared a verified Facebook page attributed to her as fraudulent.

While sharing a story on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram, Sana Javed posted screenshots of the fake verified Facebook page, warning her followers about it.

Additionally, she shared another Instagram story clarifying that her official Facebook page is unverified. The fake verified Facebook page, using Sana Javed’s name and picture, has over 1.7 million followers, surpassing the follower count of her real official page, which has over 1.2 million followers.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Alert! This is a fake page, and I don’t know how it got verified.”

She further stated, “Please refrain from sharing any statements or content from this account. I have already reported it, and appropriate action will be taken against this fraudulent page very soon.”

Sana also clarified that she does not control or support anything posted on the fake page and urged her followers to stay cautious.