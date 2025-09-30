Azaan Sami Khan rejects 'misquoted' viral statement about his future wife

LAHORE (Dunya News - Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has dismissed a viral statement attributed to him regarding his future wife, calling it baseless and taken out of context.

Recently, a statement attributed to Azaan Sami Khan has been circulating on social media, claiming that he does not want his future wife to be active on social media due to religious reasons.

Taking to Instagram, he denied this rumour. He shared a link of his interview which happened almost a month before to Something Haute.

He clarified that his words were misrepresented, and urged the media to verify facts before attributing statements to someone. According to him, a sentence was falsely attributed to him which he never actually said.

The actor also shared the link to the interview and the exact timestamp where the original conversation occurred, highlighting how his statement was taken out of context.

In the interview, the host remarked that Khan’s approach to social media seems quite conservative and asked whether he holds traditional views, as most of his posts are work-related and not personal.

In response, Azaan explained that according to his religious beliefs, certain relationships are sacred and should only be made public once they are formalized through nikah (Islamic marriage). He stated that nikah is a sacred bond that safeguards the dignity of both husband and wife.

He further said that he cannot be inconsistent when it comes to values, and therefore avoids fluctuating between Western trends and religious principles. In his view, every person should stick to some core values, which are refined over time through personal growth.