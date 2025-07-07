Pakistan not in process to join Abraham Accords: Tahir Ashrafi

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 16:45:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi refuted the rumours that Pakistan has signed Abraham accords.

In his statement issued from Lahore, he said there is rumour that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been in process to sign the agreement after which, the Palestine issue would not be raised at the international level.

He said the both nations have already made it clear that as long as Palestine does not become a separate state, with Baet-ul-Muqaddas has its capital, relations would not be established with Israel.

He added Field Marshal Asim Munir has also said the similar thing as well as the same point was echoed by the deputy prime minister on the official visit to the United States.

