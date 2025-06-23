Finance ministry refutes reports of petrol shortage amid Iran-Israel tensions

Bilal Kayani assured the people that Pakistan has ample reserves and uninterrupted supply chain

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The finance ministry on Monday ruled out speculations regarding the petrol shortage in the country in the wake of Iran-Israel tensions.

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani assured the people that Pakistan has ample reserves and an uninterrupted supply chain.

Kayani stated that there is no shortage of petroleum products in Pakistan and that the supply system is functioning smoothly.

“The government is closely monitoring the situation arising from the recent tensions between Iran and Israel,” he said.

He added that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued instructions to all oil marketing companies to maintain mandatory stock levels in light of the current geopolitical scenario.

The minister reassured the public, saying there is no need for panic or concern.

He emphasized that the government is actively monitoring the situation.

Kayani urged the public not to pay attention to rumors and to rely only on official government statements. He affirmed that the government is fully prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances that may arise.