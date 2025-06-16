Rumours about petrol shortage in Quetta baseless: Shahid Rind

He confirmed that a stringent crackdown on Iranian petrol and its smuggling is underway

Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 04:11:10 PKT

QUETTA (Web Desk) - The Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, has denied the existence of any petrol crisis in Quetta, attributing recent rumors to elements involved in the smuggling of petrol.

In an official statement released on Saturday, Shahid Rind said that false reports of a fuel shortage are being deliberately spread by smugglers linked to the illegal trade of Iranian petrol. “There is no shortage of petrol in Quetta. These rumors are a tactic used by those associated with smuggling networks to pressure the authorities into allowing the sale of Iranian petrol,” he added.

The spokesperson highlighted that petrol smuggled from Iran poses serious security risks, with a number of accidents recorded at unauthorized roadside filling stations. “In the past month alone, 28 incidents have occurred at such illegal Iranian petrol pumps, resulting in financial losses amounting to millions for the public,” he said.

Shahid Rind cited specific incidents in areas including Airport Road and Hazarganji, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of the issue. He confirmed that a stringent crackdown on Iranian petrol and its smuggling is underway.

“The perceived crisis is being artificially created by those who want to legitimize illegal fuel operations,” he added. “This narrative has no legal standing.”

To ensure uninterrupted supply of legal fuel, the government is enforcing compliance among authorized petrol stations. Regular inspections of storage facilities are being carried out to guarantee the availability of legally sourced petrol.

The spokesperson also urged citizens to report any fuel shortages or misconduct by petrol station operators directly to the office of the Deputy Commissioner Quetta. “Strict action will be taken against any petrol pump that refuses to dispense fuel without valid reason,” he warned.

Reassuring the public, Shahid Rind said, “There is no need for panic. Petrol will continue to be supplied to citizens through legal channels without disruption. The government is committed to protecting public interests and ensuring safe, regulated access to fuel.”