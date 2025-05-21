PTA denies preparing any list to block YouTube accounts

PTA denies preparing any list to block YouTube accounts

PTA clarified it believed in blocking or removing illegal content on YouTube

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 17:28:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has dismissed the news claiming of a list to block the YouTube channels involved in anti-state campaigns.

PTA spokesperson denied the news and said no list of YouTube channels involved in anti-state propaganda has been prepared and no such list has been forwarded to the federal government.

The PTA clarified that the institution believed in blocking or removing the illegal content on YouTube. These directions are mentioned in the PECA 2016 and the related rules and procedures.

The spokesperson said it is the domain of law enforcement agencies to take action against those accounts or persons involved in spreading anti-state or propaganda.