Separation rumours rile Mansha Pasha

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Actor Mansha Pasha has denied rumours of separation or having issues with husband Jibran Nasir.

Speaking at a podcast, Pasha claimed that her husband, a social activist, mostly stayed away from social media and people took it as separation with her.

“The appearance of couples on social media is taken as a reflection of happy relationship in this day and age. This is a wrong trend,” she said.

She said Jibran preferred to avoid parties and public gatherings, and people think that the couple is having issues.

The screen star said she and Jibran preferred to keep their personal lives away from media glare. “We want our privacy to be respected,” she said.

Earlier, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir talked in detail about their marriage.

Recently, Mansha Pasha along with her husband participated as guests in a program where she talked about various topics and also told the story of her marriage.

During the program, the host asked Mansha how she felt about her marriage with Jibran after the end of her first marriage and asked for her opinion over the divorce issues in the country.

She said, "My personal opinion is that every divorce is different because the people and families involved are different, so I am always careful while giving advice to someone."

"I was always sure about the intention of marriage and I knew after the end of my first marriage and meeting Jibran that I wanted to marry him," she said.