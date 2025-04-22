Has Iffat Omar declined Punjab govt's offer to work as cultural adviser?

Has Iffat Omar declined Punjab govt's offer to work as cultural adviser?

A section of press reported Iffat Omar has been given cultural adviser charge

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 17:46:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Former model and actor Iffat Omar says she has declined the Punjab government’s offer to name her as cultural adviser to Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

Media reports quote Omar as having said: “I’ve humbly declined the offer.”

Some publications earlier reported that the Punjab government had appointed Iffat Omar as its cultural adviser.

Read More - Maryam Nawaz is naturally beautiful: Iffat Omar claims politician didn't get 'facial surgeries'



It was further said the former actor would work closely with provincial information ministry to provide insights and share tips on how to preserve the cultural heritage of the province.

To facilitate her work, she has been provided an office at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore, said reports.

She, however, made it clear she was not interested in the job.