Has Elon Musk really bought Boeing, let's find out

Fact Check: Elon Musk has not bought Boeing

Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 18:04:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - A headline saying that tech billionaire Elon Musk had just bought Boeing spread online in December along with other false claims following the November 5 US election.

It said Musk, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, was buying up other US companies.

The headline, however, originated on a website that calls itself a content distributor and carries a disclaimer denying any warranty for its accuracy.

Facebook posts shared an image of Space X owner Musk with the caption, "Elon Musk HAS JUST ACQUIRED Boeing, Eliminating All Competition."

The headline and image, which shows signs of having been AI-generated, were first published in an article originating on the website ‘medianews48’ that cites Musk saying on the X platform, which he also owns, "I am officially buying Boeing. It's time to revolutionize aerospace."

However, no such post exists on Musk's X account and there has been no official announcement by Boeing regarding the acquisition.