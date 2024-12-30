No statement is made to forcefully end protest in Karachi: Karachi police spox

No statement is made to forcefully end protest in Karachi: Karachi police spox

No statement is made to forcefully end protest in Karachi: Karachi police spox

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 22:03:03 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – No order has been given to forcefully end the ongoing protest in karachi, Karachi police spokesperson termed the online news as fake.

According to police spox, it said the statement of police chief which is doing the rounds on social media has been taken out of context. To link it with the forceful ending of protest through violent means is total farce, the spox added.

The police chief said protest should be devised in such a manner that the ordinary people are not affected by them and traffic system is not affected, it was added.

