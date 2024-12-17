Shaukat Yousafzai dismisses news of rifts within PTI

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 19:34:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousafzai has dismissed the news suggesting rifts with the party.

Speaking at a private news program, he said PTI neither has any fear nor splits. The PTI founder, he said, meets regularly with the PTI leaders to discuss political issues.

However, he delivered a little caveat: No party leaders should be allowed to hold press conference after meeting with PTI founder as it leads to conflicting views.

He said only the specific party leaders should talk to the media so that no confusion happens.