Headline suggesting Taylor Swift leaving Elon Musk's X is false

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 18:50:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - There’s no evidence that pop star Taylor Swift called out Elon Musk for being “rich, talented but heartless and immoral” and said she was going to quit his platform X, as claimed in social media posts sharing a fake headline.

The Facebook posts: “SHOCKING NEWS: Taylor Swift unleashes fury on Elon Musk during final moments of Eras tour in Toronto, vowing to leave his 'toxic' app X, accusing him of being ‘Rich, talented but heartless and immoral...’ See more.”

The posts link to a website with no descriptive information that publishes fake headlines about celebrities interspersed with pornographic images. The article did not carry a byline or state its sources.

The posts follow a series of narratives about Trump-supporter Musk and Swift, who endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in September.

After Swift endorsed Harris, the tech billionaire wrote on X – which he has owned since 2022 – that he would give her a child, opens new tab. Swift has never responded to Musk’s posts directed at her.

Swift performed six nights of her Eras Tour in Toronto, Canada, from Nov 14 to Nov. 23. There have been no credible reports about Swift making the remarks attributed to her about Musk during any of those shows. Neither Swift nor Musk referenced the comments on their social media platforms.

As of Dec 4, Swift’s account on X was still live.

Representatives for Swift and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.