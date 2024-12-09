CM Gandapur denies Bushra Bibi's claims of being 'left alone' at D-Chowk

CM Gandapur denies Bushra Bibi's claims of being 'left alone' at D-Chowk

Says he remained there the whole day through

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 19:32:03 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - After Bushra Bibi recently claimed that she was left alone at the capital’s D-Chowk during the PTI protest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has dismissed this news and said he was there all along.

He made this claim while speaking to media in Dera Ismail Khan. He said he was with Bushra Bibi the whole day.

Gandapur added if Bushra Bibi was talking about someone else, she should be asked.

He also cautioned the government that the PTI would be victorious in its fight for the rule of law.

On Friday last, Bushra Bibi visited the family of a worker who lost his life during Islamabad protest and explained her position regarding her exit from D-Chowk.

She claimed that she was left all alone till 12:30 at night and she was there to support the PTI protesters.

She said she could never leave those who came out in support of Imran Khan. "I was in my car until 12:30am at D-Chowk,” she said.