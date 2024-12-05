FIA denies claims of mobile phone checking of overseas Pakistanis at airports

FIA denies claims of mobile phone checking of overseas Pakistanis at airports

The FIA urges the public to access reliable information from only government sources

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 13:07:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has refuted the meaningless claims of mobile phone checking of overseas Pakistanis at the airports.

In an issued statement, it was stressed that the FIA Immigration was not doing any mobile phones checking of overseas Pakistanis and any rumours circulating were baseless and meaningless.

“FIA strictly adheres to its mandate and rules and ensures the privacy and dignity of passengers every time.”



The statement mentioned that any checking and surveillance on the immigration countries were carried out as per relevant laws.

The FIA urged the public to access reliable information from only government sources and avoid sharing unverified messages that create stress.

The passenger can contact the helpline and official website for any inquiry and problems.

