No truth to rumours of underage recruitment in Balochistan: govt spokesperson

Due to a typing mistake, the incorrect age of candidate was written in the documents

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has denied the rumours pertaining to recruitment of an underage candidate in the Department of Education.

He asserted that typing errors resulted in the showing less age of candidates.

Shahid Rind stated that the baseless rumours circulating on the social media about underage recruitment in the education department in district Usta Muhammad were investigated.



Muhammad Jameel qualified on merit for the post of junior drawing master. The candidate’ birth date was September 20, 1999.

However, due to a typing mistake, the incorrect age of candidate was written as 2009 in the filed documents at district level.

The Department of Education did complete verification of all the documents and the documents had been made public for the sake of evidence.



Spokesperson stressed that no compromise would be done on merit in the light of directives from Balochistan CM.

