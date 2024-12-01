No truth to news about PTI protest in Islamabad on December 7

Says Salman Akram Raja also work in his post

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has denied the rumours about his party’s another protest in Islamabad on December 7 saying there was no truth to these baseless claims.

Speaking on a TV program, he stated that so much fake news about the party had been circulating for the last few days.

He stressed that all rumours including electing of new party chairman and sacking of Salman Akram Raja were fake as Raja had been working in his office as usual.

Asad Qaiser had not issued any statement about another protest in Islamabad on Dec 7 and no decision pertaining to this matter was made on the party level as well, he clarified.

Akram also asserted that they would sort out the party matters themselves, they didn’t need any outside support.

