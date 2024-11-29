Asad Qaiser denies being made PTI chairman

Salman Akram Raja resigned from his position as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser denies the rumour about his selection as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

PTI leader Qaiser made it clear that no meeting was held with PTI founder Imran Khan and there was no truth to reports about him being made party chairman.

The decision regarding the posts of party chairman and secretary general will be taken after holding consultations with the PTI founder, he said.

Earlier, Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza tendered resignations from key positions in the PTI, signalling fissures within the top party leadership.

Later, news emerged that Imran Khan refused to accept Raja's resignation.



