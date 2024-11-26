Iran denies involvement in Israeli rabbi's killing in UAE

Iran denies involvement in Israeli rabbi's killing in UAE

Iran denies involvement in Israeli rabbi's killing in UAE

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 19:08:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Iranian Embassy in the UAE has strongly denied any involvement in the killing of Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, whose body was found in Al Ain, UAE, after he went missing in Dubai last Thursday.

Reuters reported that the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi said it “categorically rejects the allegations of Iran’s involvement in the murder of this individual.”

The denial came as some Western media outlets and Israeli officials blamed Iran for the crime without presenting evidence.

The body of 28-year-old Kogan, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi, who previously served in the occupation army’s Givati Brigade, was found yesterday, near the Oman border.

It remains unclear whether Kogan was killed in Al Ain or elsewhere. He was last seen at a kosher supermarket in Dubai.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry announced that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing. While no details on the suspects have been released, the ministry promised a decisive response to “any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability.”

Kogan’s family reported him missing, prompting Emirati authorities to form an investigation team, which led to the discovery of his body and the suspects’ arrests.