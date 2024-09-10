Punjab govt dismisses rumour of Mufti Qavi's appointment as ambassador of excise dept

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 19:28:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari dismissed the rumours circulating online regarding the appointment of Mufti Abdul Qavi as ambassador of excise department.

She said the Punjab government has not made any appointment in this regard. She added the CM has taken notice of the issue and a necessary action would be taken against any officer involved in this matter.

Any notice without the approval of the government would be of no value, she said.

