Why Sindh govt wants to buy costly vehicles for ACs?

Why Sindh govt wants to buy costly vehicles for ACs?

Says double-cabin cars must not be labelled luxury cars

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:57:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has denounced the claims of luxury cars purchase for the assistant commissioners.

The Sindh government asserted that news of allocation of Rs2 billion to buy luxury cars for ACs had no context. It was presented without any details in a negative way.

In the clarification message it was stated that officers had to do hectic duties in remote areas for 24 hours to ensure running of government machinery.

Suzuki cultus vehicles for ACs were purchased in 2010 and 2012 and they had not been upgraded yet.

Suzuki cultus cars had an average age of 7 to 8 years and most of the cars allotted to officers had been outdated and crossed the mileage of 0.8 million.

Most of the officers didn't possess personal cars and they were compelled to rent out private cars to offer their duties in emergency situations.

The Sindh government reiterated that double-cabin vehicles couldn’t be labelled luxury cars and the decision to buy vehicles for ACs mustn’t be portrayed in negative light.

The Sindh government has decided to purchase 138 4x4 double-cabin vehicles for ACs across the province.



