Rumours about constitutional amendment in judiciary are baseless, confirms Atta Tarar

There is no consideration on extension in chief justice tenure

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information Atta Tara has debunked the rumors about key amendments related to judiciary and stressed that there was no amendment under consideration about judiciary.

He asserted that a constitutional amendment could not be presented in the Parliament joint session.

Talking in a private TV channel programme, the information minister stated that there was no truth in speculations about extension in the judge's tenure, it was not on the government’s agenda for now.

There was no discussion held about amendments in the judiciary in the legislative committee and speculations circulating about these claims were misleading.

He emphasized that the president had called the routine session of the National Assembly.

There was no consideration on the table about issuance of notification for chief justice extension.

The Ministry of Law would decide about issuance of notification on the appointment of chief justice with consultation, Information Minister Atta Tara highlighted.

No proposal was under consideration for an altering mechanism for chief justice seniority.

He also cleared the air about negotiations with PTI, he affirmed that there was direct contact of incumbent government and establishment with PTI.

There was a possibility of calling a joint session in the next week, Tarar announced. Some pending bills would be under review if a mutually decided session was called.