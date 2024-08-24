Former Israel hostage denies reports of being beaten during Gaza detention

She also denies reports that Palestinians had cut her hair while in custody

(Web Desk) - Former Israeli woman hostage Noa Argamani has dismissed the news circulating online that she was subject to torture while she was in the custody of Hamas.

She said she should make it clear that the Palestinians did not beat her and did not cut her hair while adding she was in a building (in Gaza) that was blown up by the (Israeli) Air Force.

She added she would not allow the media to use her name to spread misinformation.

In an Instagram post, Noa Argamani said: I can’t ignore what has been going on in the media here in the last 24 hours, things are out of context.

They (Palestinians) didn’t beat me and didn’t cut my hair. I was in a building (in Gaza) that was blown up by the (Israeli) Air Force.

“This weekend, after the shooting, as I said, I had cuts all over my head, and hit my whole body.”

“I emphasize that they (Palestinians) didn’t hit me, but I was hurt all over my body from the collapse of the structure on me,” she added.

She added, referring to the start of hostilities last year: “As a victim of the 7th of October, I will not allow myself to be a victim again by the media.”